El BBVA responsable del llenado del embalse de Ilisu (Kurdistán)

La Plataforma contra el BBVA repudia enérgicamente la responsabilidad del BBVA en el llenado del embalse de Ilisu.(Furher below in English)
El BBVA parapetado tras su Responsabilidad Social Corporativa, sus Principios de Ecuador y otra verborrea, se presenta como un banco que se procupa por dónde pone el dinero y que rechaza hacerlo en proyectos anti-éticos. La falsedad de esa postura nos obliga a pensar que es simplemente una medida disuasoria que le permita actúar sin cuestionamiento de que financia y seguir así obteniendo beneficio de prácticas ilícitas. El último caso del financiamiento del embalse de Ilisu, enKurdistán, el más grande de Turquía es el claro y más bochornoso ejemplo.
No que lo hayan financiado ahora, sino que estos días el embalse de Ilisu, una vez completado ha consumado el desastre con el sumergimiento de lamilenaria ciudad de Hasankeyf (12.000 años) y toda la zona aledaña. Sus efectos serán dramáticos pues cierra el flujo del río Tigris en su entrada a Iraq, un país ya muy castigado por la sequía, y que ahora, al cambio climático, sumará este despropósito ambiental y social. Especialmente afectará a los humedales del sur de Iraq, del delta del Tigris.
Porque una vez más, este proyecto carece de la aprobación de los habitantes de Hasankeyf y la zona, así como de los países limítrofes, en especial Iraq. BBVA ha financiado un proyecto que ya fue rechazado en el Reino Unido por sus graves impactos en 2001, y después por los gobiernos y bancos alemanes, suizos y austriacos en 2009. Pese a ello, BBVA ha continuado financiando este proyecto sin cuestionar un ápice ninguna de las observaciones que hacían estos bancos y las instituciones financieras de esos países (por otro lado, entes no exentos de reconocimiento en la materia). En ningún sitio encontrarán el cuestionamiento del proyecto por el BBVA. Ha sido firme en su financiación porque entre otras, este macroproyectó le reportará pingües beneficios, pero también porque apuesta fuerte por su consolidación en Turquía mediante el Garanti Bank y este proyecto le supone también apoyo del gobierno.
Entendemos el embalse de Ilisu en un contexto en el que Turquía no requiere más producción energética, y sí para usar el acceso al agua como instrumento de presión (arma) para con los países vecinos, igual que para excluir una gran zona de tierra del territorio kurdo, suprimir sus conexiones viarias y eliminar sus poblaciones, como viene haciendo desde años. El embalse de Ilisu tiene en sí fines militares contra el pueblo kurdo y contra los países vecinos, por lo que también lo rechazamos.
Igual que Ilisu, BBVA financia otros proyectos cuestionados y no deseables como el de Hidroituango en Colombia, que plantea una seria amenaza de colapso y de inundación incluso a la ciudad de Medellín, o el oleoducto DAPL en Dakota que atraviesa territorio Sioux, y más y más (ver denuncias y listas de financiación en nuestra web). O porque es el principal financiador de la industria armaméntistica y su exportación. ¿Que valores éticos hay en todo eso?
Por todo ello llamamos a solidarizarnos con la población de Hasankeyf y de Kurdistán, a secundar todas las convocatorias en su favor, y llamamos a actuar contra el BBVA de todas formas posibles: retirada de cuentas, encarteladas, información en cajeros, etc. Por todo ello llamamos también a secundar las protestas que tentrán lugar el 13 de marzo con motivo de la Junta de Accionistas anual del BBVA (Palacio Euskalduna, Bilbo).
Esta afrenta a las personas, pueblos y medio ambiente no puede quedar desapercibida.
Esta afrenta no puede quedar impune.
BBVA GAIZKIILE/ BBVA CRIMINAL!
BBVA, bakean utzi du Kurdistan!! BBVA deja en paz a Kurdistán!
The Platform against BBVA strongly rejects BBVA's responsibility in filling the Ilisu dam in Kurdistan.
The BBVA, parapeted after its Corporate Social Responsibility, the Equator Principles and other verbiage, is presented as a bank that takes care of where it puts its money and refuses to do so in unethical projects. The falsity of this position forces us to think that it’s simply a deterrent measure that allows BBVA to act without questioning what finances and to continue making profit from illegal practices. The last case of financing the Ilisu dam in Kurdistan, the largest in Turkey, is the clear and most outrageous example.
Not that they have financed it just now, but because in these last days the Ilisu dam, once finished, has fullfilled the disaster by submerging theancient city of Hasankeyf (12,000 years) and the entire surrounding area. On top of this, Ilisu dam’s effects will be dramatic because closes the flow of the Tigris River at its entrance to Iraq, a country already heavily affected by drought, and now, to climate change, Ilisu will add this environmental and social nonsense. It will especially affect the wetlands of southern Iraq, in the Tigris Delta.
Because once again, this project lacks the approval of the inhabitants of Hasankeyf and the area, as well as bordering countries, especially Iraq. BBVA has financed a project that was already rejected in the United Kingdom for its serious impacts in 2001, and then by German, Swiss and Austrian governments and banks in 2009. Despite this, BBVA has continued to finance this project without questioning one single issue of the observations made by these banks and the financial institutions of those countries (on the other hand, entities not exempt from recognition in the matter). Nowhere will you find the questioning of the project by BBVA. He has been firm in financing Ilisu because, among others, this macroproject will bring macrobenefits to BBVA, but also because he is strongly committed to its consolidation in Turkey through the Garanti Bank, and this project also means government support.
We understand the Ilisu reservoir in a context in which Turkey does not require more energy production, but to use access to water as an instrument of pressure (weapon) to neighboring countries, as well as to exclude a large area of land from Kurdish territory, suppress its road connections and eliminate their populations, as they have been doing for years. Therefore, the Ilisu dam itself has military purposes against the Kurdish people and against neighboring countries, so we also reject it.
Like Ilisu, BBVA finances other questioned and undesirable projects such as Hidroituango in Colombia, which poses a serious threat of collapse and flooding, even to the city of Medellín, or the DAPL pipeline in Dakota that crosses Sioux territory, and more and more (see complaints and funding lists on our website). Or BBVA is also the main funder of the arms industry and their export in Spain. What ethical values are there in all that?
Therefore, we call for solidarity with the population of Hasankeyf and Kurdistan, to support all calls on their behalf, and we call to act against BBVA by any possible means: withdrawal of accounts, vigils, information at cash points, etc. For all these reasons we also call to support the protests that will take place on March 13th on the occasion of BBVA’s annual shareholders meeting (Euskalduna Palace, Bilbo).
This affront to people and the environment cannot be left unnoticed. This affront cannot go unpunished.
BBVA GAIZKIILE / BBVA CRIMINAL!
BBVA, utzi Kurdistan pakean! BBVA, leave Kurdistan alone!
